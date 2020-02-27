We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
harrison-as-indy-temple-1582765638190.jpg
Source: getty

James Mangold Set to Direct Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones 5'

By

We last saw Indiana Jones in the not-exactly-favorable Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. It's been 12 years since the audience-panned movie was on screen and it seemed like Indy might have hung up his hat for good. But Disney is pulling him out of retirement for one last (maybe?) big battle. 

The news broke all the way back in 2015 that an Indiana Jones 5 was in the works, but what it was and who was in it was very up in the air. Although some news is a bit more finalized, we're still in the dark about a lot of what's happening behind the scenes, including who is in the cast. Here's what we know so far.