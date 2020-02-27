James Mangold Set to Direct Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones 5'

He went even further on Today in 2019, saying that "no one" would ever take over the role of Indiana Jones. "Nobody is gonna be Indiana Jones,'' he said. "Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy."

He went on to say, "This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this. I'm sorry, man." He seems to have mistaken Chris Pratt for Chris Pine, which makes us think that no Chris is a part of the movie, at all.