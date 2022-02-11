We Finally Meet the Everlight in 'The Legend of Vox Machina,' and She Is Multi-Talented

We Finally Meet the Everlight in 'The Legend of Vox Machina,' and She Is Multi-TalentedBy Jamie Lerner
Feb. 11 2022, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
There are only three episodes left of the first season of The Legend of Vox Machina, which means that the number of guest stars yet to appear is dwindling. In Episode 8, titled “A Silver Tongue,” we finally hear the voice of the Everlight, played by Tracie Thoms. Basically, after they battle the Briarwoods at Tal’Dorei, Pike Trickfoot loses her connection to the Everlight.
Now, Pike is finally repairing that connection, but it takes work, anguish, and intense self-reflection. So who exactly is the Everlight and what is her significance in The Legend of Vox Machina? Plus, why does Tracie Thoms’ voice sound so familiar?
In ‘Critical Role,’ the Everlight is also known as Sarenrae.
Sarenrae is a prime deity in many Dungeons and Dragons campaigns, so to avoid any copyright issues, she has always been referred to as the Everlight in Critical Role. She’s basically a goddess of redemption, healing, and temperance, and she’s the reason that the Trickfoot family line was redeemed.
Pre-stream, Wilhand Trickfoot broke from his family traditions of thievery after he received a divine dream from the Everlight. He passed this devotion down to his descendents, including Pike, who became a cleric of the Everlight.
Now, Pike uses her connection to the Everlight to heal, to unite, and even to bring those who are “beyond redemption” to “swift justice.” In The Legend of Vox Machina, Pike’s connection with the Everlight is severed after the battle with the Briarwoods at the castle at Tal’Dorei. So, Pike goes to the Everlight’s temple to attempt to fix her connection; luckily, the Everlight is a goddess of redemption and promises Pike that the only being who can sever their connection is Pike herself.
So, not only does Pike rebuild her connection with the Everlight, but the Everlight creates a projection of Pike in Whitestone to help defeat the horde of the undead in Episode 9, “The Tide of Bone.” Throughout the rest of the Vox Machina campaign, Pike calls on her connection to the Everlight to solve those seemingly insurmountable moments of battle.
Tracie Thoms is the voice behind the Everlight in ‘The Legend of Vox Machina.’
In Episode 8 of The Legend of Vox Machina, Tracie Thoms debuts as the Everlight. Who better to voice an all-powerful goddess than the commanding Tracie Thoms? Many people might know Tracie as Joanne in the Rent movie. Tracie and Rosario Dawson, who played Mimi, are the only two members of the main cast that didn’t play their roles on Broadway first.
But it’s fitting that Tracie Thoms is voicing the goddess of forgiveness and redemption; she initially auditioned to play Joanne in Rent on Broadway nine times without getting cast. But after she redeemed herself as Joanne in the movie, she became one of the most iconic Broadway actors to grace the stage.
She’s since expanded into film and television, most notably as Dr. Diane Lewis in Station 19 and Karen Wilson in 9-1-1. And now, Tracie is an actual goddess.
The final three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1 premiere on Feb. 18 on Amazon Prime.