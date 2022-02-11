We Finally Meet the Everlight in 'The Legend of Vox Machina,' and She Is Multi-Talented

Sarenrae is a prime deity in many Dungeons and Dragons campaigns, so to avoid any copyright issues, she has always been referred to as the Everlight in Critical Role. She’s basically a goddess of redemption, healing, and temperance, and she’s the reason that the Trickfoot family line was redeemed.

Pre-stream, Wilhand Trickfoot broke from his family traditions of thievery after he received a divine dream from the Everlight. He passed this devotion down to his descendents, including Pike, who became a cleric of the Everlight.