For the Actress Playing Hen's Mom, '9-1-1' Marks Her First on-Screen Appearance in Over 20 Years

Things on the FOX show have been especially dicey for Henrietta "Hen" Wilson (Aisha Hinds), whose personal life has recently been coming to the forefront.

Season 4 of 9-1-1 has viewers on the edge of their seats, and the suspense shows no sign of slowing down — at least not before "Breaking Point," which marks the series' mid-season finale!

So, who plays Henrietta's mom in 9-1-1 ? Keep reading to learn exactly where you've seen this legendary actress before.

Ever since her mom, Toni, announced she was moving in to her LA neighborhood, things have been tense for Hen. And the drama reached a fever pitch in the episode "There Goes the Neighborhood," when Henrietta overheard her mom discussing her career with her wife, Karen (Tracie Thoms). Yikes!

Who plays Henrietta's mom in '9-1-1'?

While the 118 rushed to save a man who had been pinned under a Humvee in "There Goes the Neighborhood," Hen's life was turned upside down when she received an unexpected knock on her door from her mother, Toni. "We're in the middle of a pandemic, you can't just show up at people's houses," Hen told her mom, shocked by her unannounced arrival.

"You're not people, you're my family!" Toni responds, and is luckily greeted by the warm, welcoming hugs of her two grandchildren, after sarcastically telling her daughter not to act so happy about her surprise arrival. Toni tells Hen and Karen that she managed to find a "cute little Airbnb" for the time being, but it's clear that she left her home in Las Vegas to find a more permanent stop for herself in LA, where she can be closer to Hen and her family.

However, it seems there's more to the story, as it turns out Toni actually lost her job and was evicted. Due to the difficult circumstances, she's now moved into Hen and Karen's household.

Fans rushed to figure out where they recognized the familiar face of Hen's mom, and it turns out that she's played by legendary actress Marsha Warfield. What's more, her role as Antonia "Toni" Wilson marks her first on-screen appearance in over two decades for the self-described "Queen Mother Goddess of Modern Comedy"!

According to Marsha's IMDb page, the actress hasn't appeared in any TV show or film since 1999's TV series Veronica's Closet, but until then, she worked prolifically in Hollywood. The actress appeared on TV shows like The Richard Pryor Show, Family Ties, Cheers, Empty Nest, Living Single, and Smart Guy, and starred as Rosalind "Roz" Russell in Night Court. As far as movies go, you might recognize this "out and proud Black lesbian and talented actress" from her roles in Caddyshack II, The Whoopee Boys, Mask, and D.C. Cab.