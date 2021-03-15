Meet Gavin McHugh, the Actor Playing Christopher Diaz in '9-1-1'

Actor Gavin McHugh made his first appearance on 9-1-1 in a Season 2 episode titled "7.1," and he obtained unmatched popularity among fans in a very short amount of time. The child actor — who was adopted by his parents, Michael and Lisa, when he was only 2-and-a-half years old — portrays Eddie Diaz's son, Christopher , on the show. Much like his on-screen character, Gavin has cerebral palsy , a lifelong condition that impacts movement and coordination skills. So, who is Gavin?

Gavin plays Christopher, an adorable kid who has cerebral palsy on '9-1-1.'

It's understood that Gavin and his family moved from Atlanta, Ga. to Los Angeles in 2015. They were hoping to secure acting opportunities for Gavin's siblings, Flynn, Logan, Shea, and Lia — but their plans changed once Gavin stole the hearts of agents and casting directors with his charming personality. Soon enough, Gavin's career took off. Today, he works as an actor and an advocate for people with disabilities.

According to Ability Magazine, Gavin appeared in commercials for leading clothing brands like Tommy Hilfiger, retail companies like Target and Walmart, and companies like Lincoln National Corporation.

Gavin landed his first acting role in 9-1-1, and he hasn't looked back ever since. As Gavin revealed in a previous interview with Respect Ability, he loves playing Christopher and he treasures the time spent with his co-stars.

"I love playing Christopher on 9-1-1. My dad, Ryan, helps me by giving me piggyback rides," Gavin told the outlet. "Everyone on set is so nice because they help me all the time and they give me a lot of time to practice and walk places and the director even changes things to help me."

"One time they wanted me to walk up a couple steps but there wasn't a rail so they just moved it to the sidewalk so I could do it easier. It is so much fun to go to set and everyone is my friend and I miss them when I'm not there. I wish I could go every day!" Gavin went on to add.

As Gavin's Instagram profile reveals, he particularly likes hanging out with Ryan Guzman, the actor playing Eddie in 9-1-1. In the past, he shared heartwarming selfies taken behind the scenes, alongside photographs taken at red carpet events, and pictures showcasing their Halloween costumes.