You Won't Have to Travel the Seven Seas to Check out These 'Our Flag Means Death' Filming Locations

Looking for a 10-episode series chronicling the hilarious adventures of a group of pirates? Meet Our Flag Means Death, David Jenkins' latest adventure-fiction series that's sure to have you cracking up.

Starring SNL players like Leslie Jones and Fred Armisen and A-listers like Taika Waititi, the new show promises hours of unparalleled entertainment and a healthy amount of piracy-themed jokes. While you watch, you might be stuck wondering how they managed to get a filming crew out into the middle of the ocean. Where was Our Flag Means Death filmed?