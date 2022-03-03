You Won't Have to Travel the Seven Seas to Check out These 'Our Flag Means Death' Filming Locations

You Won't Have to Travel the Seven Seas to Check out These 'Our Flag Means Death' Filming LocationsBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 3 2022, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Looking for a 10-episode series chronicling the hilarious adventures of a group of pirates? Meet Our Flag Means Death, David Jenkins' latest adventure-fiction series that's sure to have you cracking up.
Starring SNL players like Leslie Jones and Fred Armisen and A-listers like Taika Waititi, the new show promises hours of unparalleled entertainment and a healthy amount of piracy-themed jokes. While you watch, you might be stuck wondering how they managed to get a filming crew out into the middle of the ocean. Where was Our Flag Means Death filmed?
'Our Flag Means Death' boasts several Kiwi stars, but it was mostly filmed in the United States.
In Our Flag Means Death, Rhys Darby portrays Stede Bonnet, a pirate with a flair for fashion and the finer things in life. Born in New Zealand, Rhys amassed a loyal fan base thanks to his appearances in The Boat That Rocked and Yes Man.
Our Flag Means Death also stars Taika Waititi, a fellow Kiwi who swept fans off their feet with his work as a director, comedian, actor, producer, and scriptwriter. But don't let leading men's country of origin sway you: Our Flag Means Death wasn't filmed in New Zealand.
Our Flag Means Death was filmed from June through September 2021, with shooting locations scattered around the area state of California, including the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Malibu.
According to the Cinemaholic, the majority of the shooting was carried out at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. The much-fabled studios have served as the filming location of TV series like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and Westworld, as well as movies like Back to the Future. Additional filming took place in Glendora, Calif.
'Our Flag Means Death' revisits the curious tale of Stede Bonnet, a pirate of the early 18th century.
A pirate with aristocratic leanings, Stede assumed control over a ship named the Revenge in the 1700s. The endeavor turned out to be an epic fail, leaving the "Gentleman Pirate" with precious few options but to team up with a heavyweight — the infamous Blackbeard.
They arrived in Charleston in 1718, according to South Carolina Encyclopedia. However, their adventures didn't last that much longer. That same year, Stede was hanged and Blackbeard lost his life in a battle.
A snappy take on the colorful fable, Our Flag Means Death injects Stede's tale with plenty of situational humor and a handful of allusions to modern life. David Jenkins, the creator of Our Flag Means Death, previously described the show as a workplace comedy, instead of a swashbuckler with a contemporary feel, for instance.
"I've taken to describing it as a workplace comedy as a catchall, and people seem to like that and stop asking me questions," David told Inverse. "All these workplace shows are always about families and found families. It's a workplace that turns into a family."
Regardless of the genre specifications, Our Flag Means Death is bound to have viewers in stitches. Each cast member possesses unmatched comedic bravado and a fair few acting credits. Leslie Jones, Fred Armisen, Nat Faxon, and Samba Schutte have all pirated-up for the big occasion — which means that the laughs are guaranteed.
Our Flag Means Death is available on HBO Max now.