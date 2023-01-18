Distractify
Alear (male) in 'Fire Emblem Engage'
'Fire Emblem Engage' Features a Whole Host of Playable Characters —A Rundown of the Voice Cast

Jan. 18 2023, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! This article discusses characters from Fire Emblem Engage.

For fans of Nintendo, 2023 kicks off with the release of the latest entry in the Fire Emblem franchise. Fire Emblem Engage follows Alear, a divine dragon warrior who is awakened after a thousand-year sleep. Teaming up with several other fighters, including the spirits of past Fire Emblem characters, Alear must defend the continent of Elyos from being destroyed by the Fell Dragon Sombron and its legion of evil forces.

The game features plenty of characters, each of whom is brought to life by a litany of talented voice actors for both the original Japanese dub and the localized English dub. Check out or quick rundown of who's who in the voice cast of Fire Emblem Engage.

'Fire Emblem Engage'
Here's a list of the voice actors in 'Fire Emblem Engage'.

As is traditional for any Fire Emblem game, Engage features a large and colorful cast of characters, many of whom can join your parties as playable allies. The game also sees several returning characters from across the entire franchise. They come in the form of Emblems, and can be called upon in battle to enhance your units' fighting capabilities. Naturally, these characters and the Emblems are fully voiced.

Here's a rundown of the voice actors for Engage for both the English and Japanese dubs.

CharacterJapanese VAEnglish VA
Alear (male)Hiro ShimonoBrandon McInnis
Alear (female)Aya EndoLaura Stahl
AlcrystNobuhiko OkamotoMicha Solusod
AlfredRyohei KimuraNick Wolfhard
AmberAtsushi TamaruParker Way
AnnaSaori SetoMonical Rial
BoucheronToru SakuraiJoe Hernandez
BunetTomohiro OhnoIan Sinclair
Byleth (male) Yusuke KobayashiZach Aguilar
Byleth (female)Shizuka ItoAlexis Tipton
CelicaNao ToyamaErica Lindbeck
CelineAkari KitoRachelle Heger
ChloeSaori HayamiElisabeth Simmons
CitrinneIkumi HasegawaBritney Karbowski
ClanneKohei AmazakiJustin Briner
Corrin (female)Satomi SatoMarcella Lentz-Pope
DiamantJunichi SuwabeStephen Fu
DimitriKaito IshikawaChris Hackney
EdelgardAi KakumaTara Platt
EirikaKaori MizuhashiKira Buckland
EphraimTaku YashiroGreg Chun
EtieTomomi MineuchiTrina Nishimura
EveKyoko HikamiMegan Hollingshead
FogadoKennZeno Robinson
FrammeSayaka SenbongiLisa Reimold
GoldmaryNatsumi TakamoriMaureen Price
GrissKenjiro TsudaJamison Boaz
HortensiaHina KinoAmber Connor
HyacinthTakashi NagasakoBrook Chalmers

IkeMichihiko HagiGreg Chun
IvyYoko HikasaReba Burh
JadeMarie MiyakeKatelyn Gault
JeanRisae MatsudaColleen O'Shaughnessey
KagetsuTakihito KoyasuKhoi Dao
LapisTomoya TakayanagiKimberley Woods
LeifKenichi SuzumuraNicholas Roye
LindonUnknownJames Wade
LouisHaruki MIshitaniJ. Michael Tatum
LucinaYu KobayashiAlexis Tipton
LumeraKotono MitsuichiJulia McIlvaine
LynMakiko OmotoWendee Lee
MarniRuriko AokiSarah Williams
MarthHikaru MidorikawaYuri Lowenthal
MauvierTomoakiGavin Hammon
MerrinNanako MoriChristina Valuenzuela
MicaiahNatsuko KuwataniVeronica Taylor
MorionKento FujinumaJosh Petersdorf
PandreoGenki OkawaRicco Fajardo
PanetteYukina ShutoMelissa Hutchinson
RosadoShouta AoiBrian Timothy Anderson
RoyJun FukuyamaRay Chase
SaphirUnknownCassie Ewulu
SeadallShogo SakamotoGriffin Puatu
SeforiaMika KandaAfi Ekulona
SigurdToshiyuki MorikawaGrant George
SombronKatsuyuki KonishiErik Braa
TimerraAmi KoshimizuDani Chambers
TikiSumire MorohoshiMela Lee
VancerYoji UedaJason Vande Brake
VeyleReina UedaMegan Taylor Harvey
YunakaFairouz AiLaura Post
ZelkovYu TaniguchiDavid Matranga
ZelphiaRika FukamiElizabeth Maxwell

The main character, Alear, has their gender determined at the beginning of the game. Players are able to choose between making Alear male or female. Naturally, the voice actor will change as well depending on your choice.

Many of the returning characters like Ike, Byleth, and Corrin, also see their original voice actors on both the Japanese and English side reprising their roles.

Fire Emblem Engage comes out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20.

