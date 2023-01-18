Home > Gaming > Nintendo Source: Nintendo 'Fire Emblem Engage' Features a Whole Host of Playable Characters —A Rundown of the Voice Cast By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 18 2023, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! This article discusses characters from Fire Emblem Engage. For fans of Nintendo, 2023 kicks off with the release of the latest entry in the Fire Emblem franchise. Fire Emblem Engage follows Alear, a divine dragon warrior who is awakened after a thousand-year sleep. Teaming up with several other fighters, including the spirits of past Fire Emblem characters, Alear must defend the continent of Elyos from being destroyed by the Fell Dragon Sombron and its legion of evil forces.

The game features plenty of characters, each of whom is brought to life by a litany of talented voice actors for both the original Japanese dub and the localized English dub. Check out or quick rundown of who's who in the voice cast of Fire Emblem Engage.

Source: Nintendo

Here's a list of the voice actors in 'Fire Emblem Engage'.

As is traditional for any Fire Emblem game, Engage features a large and colorful cast of characters, many of whom can join your parties as playable allies. The game also sees several returning characters from across the entire franchise. They come in the form of Emblems, and can be called upon in battle to enhance your units' fighting capabilities. Naturally, these characters and the Emblems are fully voiced. Here's a rundown of the voice actors for Engage for both the English and Japanese dubs.

Character Japanese VA English VA Alear (male) Hiro Shimono Brandon McInnis Alear (female) Aya Endo Laura Stahl Alcryst Nobuhiko Okamoto Micha Solusod Alfred Ryohei Kimura Nick Wolfhard Amber Atsushi Tamaru Parker Way Anna Saori Seto Monical Rial Boucheron Toru Sakurai Joe Hernandez Bunet Tomohiro Ohno Ian Sinclair Byleth (male) Yusuke Kobayashi Zach Aguilar Byleth (female) Shizuka Ito Alexis Tipton

Celica Nao Toyama Erica Lindbeck Celine Akari Kito Rachelle Heger Chloe Saori Hayami Elisabeth Simmons Citrinne Ikumi Hasegawa Britney Karbowski Clanne Kohei Amazaki Justin Briner Corrin (female) Satomi Sato Marcella Lentz-Pope Diamant Junichi Suwabe Stephen Fu Dimitri Kaito Ishikawa Chris Hackney

Edelgard Ai Kakuma Tara Platt Eirika Kaori Mizuhashi Kira Buckland Ephraim Taku Yashiro Greg Chun Etie Tomomi Mineuchi Trina Nishimura Eve Kyoko Hikami Megan Hollingshead Fogado Kenn Zeno Robinson Framme Sayaka Senbongi Lisa Reimold Goldmary Natsumi Takamori Maureen Price Griss Kenjiro Tsuda Jamison Boaz Hortensia Hina Kino Amber Connor Hyacinth Takashi Nagasako Brook Chalmers

Ike Michihiko Hagi Greg Chun Ivy Yoko Hikasa Reba Burh Jade Marie Miyake Katelyn Gault Jean Risae Matsuda Colleen O'Shaughnessey Kagetsu Takihito Koyasu Khoi Dao Lapis Tomoya Takayanagi Kimberley Woods Leif Kenichi Suzumura Nicholas Roye Lindon Unknown James Wade Louis Haruki MIshitani J. Michael Tatum Lucina Yu Kobayashi Alexis Tipton Lumera Kotono Mitsuichi Julia McIlvaine Lyn Makiko Omoto Wendee Lee

Marni Ruriko Aoki Sarah Williams Marth Hikaru Midorikawa Yuri Lowenthal Mauvier Tomoaki Gavin Hammon Merrin Nanako Mori Christina Valuenzuela Micaiah Natsuko Kuwatani Veronica Taylor Morion Kento Fujinuma Josh Petersdorf Pandreo Genki Okawa Ricco Fajardo Panette Yukina Shuto Melissa Hutchinson Rosado Shouta Aoi Brian Timothy Anderson Roy Jun Fukuyama Ray Chase Saphir Unknown Cassie Ewulu Seadall Shogo Sakamoto Griffin Puatu Seforia Mika Kanda Afi Ekulona Sigurd Toshiyuki Morikawa Grant George Sombron Katsuyuki Konishi Erik Braa

"Mika Pikazo-san's drawings were a perfect fit for the flashy direction we wanted for this title."



Take a deep dive into the game’s visuals in the second chapter of our #FireEmblem Engage Ask the Developer interview:https://t.co/PepIASqRxo pic.twitter.com/l8saXADi2D — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 18, 2023

Timerra Ami Koshimizu Dani Chambers Tiki Sumire Morohoshi Mela Lee Vancer Yoji Ueda Jason Vande Brake Veyle Reina Ueda Megan Taylor Harvey Yunaka Fairouz Ai Laura Post Zelkov Yu Taniguchi David Matranga Zelphia Rika Fukami Elizabeth Maxwell