'Fire Emblem Engage' Features a Whole Host of Playable Characters —A Rundown of the Voice Cast
Spoiler alert! This article discusses characters from Fire Emblem Engage.
For fans of Nintendo, 2023 kicks off with the release of the latest entry in the Fire Emblem franchise. Fire Emblem Engage follows Alear, a divine dragon warrior who is awakened after a thousand-year sleep. Teaming up with several other fighters, including the spirits of past Fire Emblem characters, Alear must defend the continent of Elyos from being destroyed by the Fell Dragon Sombron and its legion of evil forces.
The game features plenty of characters, each of whom is brought to life by a litany of talented voice actors for both the original Japanese dub and the localized English dub. Check out or quick rundown of who's who in the voice cast of Fire Emblem Engage.
Here's a list of the voice actors in 'Fire Emblem Engage'.
As is traditional for any Fire Emblem game, Engage features a large and colorful cast of characters, many of whom can join your parties as playable allies. The game also sees several returning characters from across the entire franchise. They come in the form of Emblems, and can be called upon in battle to enhance your units' fighting capabilities. Naturally, these characters and the Emblems are fully voiced.
Here's a rundown of the voice actors for Engage for both the English and Japanese dubs.
|Character
|Japanese VA
|English VA
|Alear (male)
|Hiro Shimono
|Brandon McInnis
|Alear (female)
|Aya Endo
|Laura Stahl
|Alcryst
|Nobuhiko Okamoto
|Micha Solusod
|Alfred
|Ryohei Kimura
|Nick Wolfhard
|Amber
|Atsushi Tamaru
|Parker Way
|Anna
|Saori Seto
|Monical Rial
|Boucheron
|Toru Sakurai
|Joe Hernandez
|Bunet
|Tomohiro Ohno
|Ian Sinclair
|Byleth (male)
|Yusuke Kobayashi
|Zach Aguilar
|Byleth (female)
|Shizuka Ito
|Alexis Tipton
|Celica
|Nao Toyama
|Erica Lindbeck
|Celine
|Akari Kito
|Rachelle Heger
|Chloe
|Saori Hayami
|Elisabeth Simmons
|Citrinne
|Ikumi Hasegawa
|Britney Karbowski
|Clanne
|Kohei Amazaki
|Justin Briner
|Corrin (female)
|Satomi Sato
|Marcella Lentz-Pope
|Diamant
|Junichi Suwabe
|Stephen Fu
|Dimitri
|Kaito Ishikawa
|Chris Hackney
|Edelgard
|Ai Kakuma
|Tara Platt
|Eirika
|Kaori Mizuhashi
|Kira Buckland
|Ephraim
|Taku Yashiro
|Greg Chun
|Etie
|Tomomi Mineuchi
|Trina Nishimura
|Eve
|Kyoko Hikami
|Megan Hollingshead
|Fogado
|Kenn
|Zeno Robinson
|Framme
|Sayaka Senbongi
|Lisa Reimold
|Goldmary
|Natsumi Takamori
|Maureen Price
|Griss
|Kenjiro Tsuda
|Jamison Boaz
|Hortensia
|Hina Kino
|Amber Connor
|Hyacinth
|Takashi Nagasako
|Brook Chalmers
|Ike
|Michihiko Hagi
|Greg Chun
|Ivy
|Yoko Hikasa
|Reba Burh
|Jade
|Marie Miyake
|Katelyn Gault
|Jean
|Risae Matsuda
|Colleen O'Shaughnessey
|Kagetsu
|Takihito Koyasu
|Khoi Dao
|Lapis
|Tomoya Takayanagi
|Kimberley Woods
|Leif
|Kenichi Suzumura
|Nicholas Roye
|Lindon
|Unknown
|James Wade
|Louis
|Haruki MIshitani
|J. Michael Tatum
|Lucina
|Yu Kobayashi
|Alexis Tipton
|Lumera
|Kotono Mitsuichi
|Julia McIlvaine
|Lyn
|Makiko Omoto
|Wendee Lee
|Marni
|Ruriko Aoki
|Sarah Williams
|Marth
|Hikaru Midorikawa
|Yuri Lowenthal
|Mauvier
|Tomoaki
|Gavin Hammon
|Merrin
|Nanako Mori
|Christina Valuenzuela
|Micaiah
|Natsuko Kuwatani
|Veronica Taylor
|Morion
|Kento Fujinuma
|Josh Petersdorf
|Pandreo
|Genki Okawa
|Ricco Fajardo
|Panette
|Yukina Shuto
|Melissa Hutchinson
|Rosado
|Shouta Aoi
|Brian Timothy Anderson
|Roy
|Jun Fukuyama
|Ray Chase
|Saphir
|Unknown
|Cassie Ewulu
|Seadall
|Shogo Sakamoto
|Griffin Puatu
|Seforia
|Mika Kanda
|Afi Ekulona
|Sigurd
|Toshiyuki Morikawa
|Grant George
|Sombron
|Katsuyuki Konishi
|Erik Braa
|Timerra
|Ami Koshimizu
|Dani Chambers
|Tiki
|Sumire Morohoshi
|Mela Lee
|Vancer
|Yoji Ueda
|Jason Vande Brake
|Veyle
|Reina Ueda
|Megan Taylor Harvey
|Yunaka
|Fairouz Ai
|Laura Post
|Zelkov
|Yu Taniguchi
|David Matranga
|Zelphia
|Rika Fukami
|Elizabeth Maxwell
The main character, Alear, has their gender determined at the beginning of the game. Players are able to choose between making Alear male or female. Naturally, the voice actor will change as well depending on your choice.
Many of the returning characters like Ike, Byleth, and Corrin, also see their original voice actors on both the Japanese and English side reprising their roles.
Fire Emblem Engage comes out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20.