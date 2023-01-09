The Controversy Behind Ending to 'Bayonetta 3' Does a Great Disservice to the Titular Character

When the game was finally released, it garnered positive response and even took home the award for Best Action Game at the 2022 Game Awards. But even with a successful launch, it still could not escape controversy with what can only be described as a truly awful ending. For all intents and purposes, I'm inclined to agree that the ending of the game does a great disservice to the titular witch and her fans.

The controversy behind the ending to Bayonetta 3 is well-deserved. Let's break down why.