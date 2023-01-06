'Fire Emblem Engage' Features Appearances From Classic Characters — Will the Game Have Romance?

Engage follows protagonist Alear, a warrior known as the Divine Dragon who awakens after a thousand-year slumber. With the land of Elyos threatened by the looming reappearance of the Fell Dragon Sombron, Alear must defeat the evil forces working to fully free Sombron from imprisonment.

The game features plenty of classic tactical Fire Emblem action and also allows players to team up with classic Fire Emblem characters. But will the game feature any romance options?