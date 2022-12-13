How to Add Former Titan Pokémon to Your Team in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet'

As you progress through the game, you'll encounter various Titan Pokémon, which are larger than the average Pokémon and extremely powerful. These Pokémon are fueled by Herba Mystica, and the only way to get this elusive ingredient for yourself is to defeat the Titan Pokémon protecting the cave.

But as you're battling the Titans, you're not given an option to access the PokéBalls in your bag and catch them. Is there a way to catch the Titan Pokémon found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?