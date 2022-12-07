Getting Maushold in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Isn't Easy

Though the new Gen IX Pokémon may seem unassuming, Maushold can easily pack a heavy punch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Not only does the Pokémon consist of an adorable family of mice, but many are trying to collect both of its forms.

Maushold can be found in either a Family of Three or a Family of Four, but it's not easy to get either Pokémon. So how do you get Maushold for your own team?