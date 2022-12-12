Sandy Shocks Can Only Be Found in Area Zero in 'Pokémon Scarlet'

Completing the PokéDex is a vital part of any Pokémon game for a completionist — though in every new generation, there are always a couple of Pokémon that are particularly hard to find.

Sandy Shocks, the Paradox form of Magneton, is one of the more difficult Pokémon to find in Scarlet, and you won't be able to access its spawn area until the end of the game. But how do you catch this Electric and Ground-type? Here's where you can find Sandy Shocks.