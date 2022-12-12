Sandy Shocks Can Only Be Found in Area Zero in 'Pokémon Scarlet'
Completing the PokéDex is a vital part of any Pokémon game for a completionist — though in every new generation, there are always a couple of Pokémon that are particularly hard to find.
Sandy Shocks, the Paradox form of Magneton, is one of the more difficult Pokémon to find in Scarlet, and you won't be able to access its spawn area until the end of the game. But how do you catch this Electric and Ground-type? Here's where you can find Sandy Shocks.
Where to find Sandy Shocks in 'Pokémon Scarlet.'
Sandy Shocks is one of the harder Paradox Pokémon to locate in Pokémon Scarlet, as it has an incredibly low spawn rate. You'll only be able to find it in Area Zero (where the rest of the Paradox Pokémon spawn). The most reliable location is just outside Research Station No. 2. Navigate your way to it and then walk outside to the left of the station. In the grassy area below the rocky incline, there's a chance Sandy Shocks will spawn there.
Unfortunately, since the Pokémon has such a low spawn rate, you may need to go back and forth until it spawns. Once it does, though, you'll want to immediately start your encounter with it before it despawns, as it may be some time before you find it again.
If Sandy Shocks doesn't spawn in the area right away, you may want to travel to a different location in Area Zero and then return to it to see if the Pokémon has spawned.
Can you catch Sandy Shocks in 'Pokémon Violet'?
Unfortunately, Sandy Shocks is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, meaning that you won't be able to find this Paradox Pokémon in Pokémon Violet. That being said, you can get it in the game if you have a friend to trade with. Since the Paradox Pokémon are different between Scarlet and Violet, you could find a friend who has a copy of Pokémon Scarlet and trade them one of the Paradox Pokémon from Violet in return.
If you're hoping to complete the entire PokéDex (and receive the Shiny Charm) then you'll have to find people to trade Paradox Pokémon with, as it's the only way to get all 400 Pokémon that make up the Paldean regional Dex.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are now available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.