'Persona 5 Royal' Adds Tons of New Features to the Original — Can You Date the Guys, Though?!

The Persona franchise is known for its unique day-to-day gameplay where players can forge social interactions with other characters to unlock special abilities and bonuses. You can even go so far as to date the female characters in the game and have a girlfriend. Some games even let you date multiple women at once without their knowledge, which can often lead to an appropriately karmic breakup.

But the guys deserve love too, especially in a romantic capacity. Here's what you should know about dating in P5R.