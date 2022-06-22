Healers Aren't the Only Way for You to Recover Health in 'Genshin Impact'

Having food on hand is a perfectly viable option for healing. Various recipes you find throughout Teyvat allow you to cook special foods, many of which have different healing capabilities. As long as you have the ingredients, you can craft as much food as you need to heal yourself.

You'll likely have to start off having to pause the game to rifle through your items to use healing food. But if you can craft the NRE item, you can consume food on the fly without having to pause the game.