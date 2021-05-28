The Best Characters in 'Genshin Impact' to Stack Your Team With

Action RPG Genshin Impact is not only a popular battle video game among console players, but the title continuously tops the mobile game charts. Players have the option to either play for free with the characters and resources available to them in the base model or upgrade as they advance, making this open-world game a unique experience for every player.

With 33 different characters to unlock and battle within Genshin Impact, there's really no end to the number of ways you can stack your team. That being said, there are certain characters who stand out as clear assets, while others just don't quite stand up to the challenge. Here are some of the best characters in Genshin Impact.

Who are the best 'Genshin Impact' characters?

There are a handful of characters who stand out as assets, who can easily be built out to be more powerful, and who have skill sets that tend to be more helpful to have in battle. In no particular order, these characters are Venti, Diluc, Eula, Qiqi, Ganyu, and Hu Tao. Venti is a Bow and Anemo character and has some of the best elemental skills in the game. His ability to absorb Pyro, Electro, Hydro, and Cryo elements (and then use it to deal 50 percent more damage) makes him a seriously powerful option.

Diluc has a Claymore, the highest base attack power of all characters, and a high critical rate. Add this to his Pyro powers and he's a seriously powerful addition to your team. With Eula, players can build their stacks of Grimheart to deal immense damage to an opponent, thanks to her Lightfall Sword and huge AoE burst damage. Really, if you're looking to deal damage, she's worth it to have on your team.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: miHoYo

Qiqi's high defense is what makes her a very valuable asset. She can deal continuous Cryo damage while healing your active character, making her double the asset to have. Ganyu's bow can be equipped with different kinds of Cryo arrows, making the damage she deals rival Diluc. Add her elemental abilities and she's a strong asset. Lastly, Hu Tao is a Polearm and Pyro character who, if built right, can deal some immense damage to single opponents, making her a great option.