The Picrew TikTok Trend Reveals How Your Friends Really See You

Social media has redefined the way we communicate and express ourselves. With so many social platforms designed to provide you with various types of content, it’s crucial for users to be able to showcase their originality. And thanks to TikTok , the latest Picrew trend is bringing creators together.

TikTok is the land of where trends and challenges go viral. While there are plenty to get familiar with, the Picrew trend is becoming a hit because it’s suitable for all ages. So, if you’re ready to find out what the Picrew TikTok trend is all about, we’ve got you covered.

So, what is the Picrew TikTok trend?

At first thought, you may think that the Picrew TikTok trend has something to do with Greek letters or some wild challenge with your friends. And while the name usually tells it all in TikTok world, the Picrew trend is a bit different from other trends we've seen in the past.

The Picrew TikTok trend is another way to play with avatars. Basically, people utilize the Picrew website to create avatars that they then sharing on the TikTok platform.

However, while you may already have your own Picrew avatar (they've been pretty popular for a while), the Picrew trend that's currently popular on TikTok is all about comparing how you see yourself with how your friends see you. Basically, you create your own avatar, then you ask a friend (or your significant other) to create one that captures how they see you.

After getting both avatars, you combine them in a short video on TikTok and wait to see what your followers think. In other words, the trend is a cool way to see how your friends view you and if there are any similarities between the two avatars.

So, if you love the idea of creating customized avatars, the Picrew trend is right up your alley. The trend has become a sensation overnight. The hashtag #Picrew has already raked in 100.6 million views and counting.