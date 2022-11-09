'Sonic Frontiers' Features Some Voice Actors You Might Not Fully Recognize
After five years without a new official installment starring the Blue Blur (give or take an Olympics-style party game), Sonic the Hedgehog returns in Sonic Frontiers. The new game follows the titular speedy hedgehog as he explores the vast open world of the Starfall Islands. He must rescue his friends who are trapped in cyberspace and uncover the mystery behind the islands and the dangerous technology that lies within.
Aside from the arrival of a mysterious figure named Sage, the game stars many of the classic cast of characters from the Sonic franchise that fans already know and love.
Over the years, those characters have been brought to life by several different voice actors. You'd be excused if you find yourself wondering who provides the voice work in Sonic's latest adventure. Here's a breakdown of the voice actor cast in Sonic Frontiers.
Roger Craig Smith as Sonic the Hedgehog
Roger Craig Smith is the latest de facto voice for the character (not counting Ben Schwartz in the Sonic the Hedgehog films). He has voiced the character in several games since 2010, starting with Sonic Free Riders on the Xbox 360. He has also voiced the character in other media like the Sonic Boom animated series and even in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
His other claims to fame include Chris Redfield from the Resident Evil series and Deidara from the Naruto anime English dub.
Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles "Tails" Prower
Colleen has been the voice for Tails since 2014, beginning with Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric. She also voiced Tails in both live-action films. As a win for the voice acting industry, Colleen's name was featured prominently in promotional material for the film alongside Hollywood actors like Idris Elba and Jim Carrey.
Dave B. Mitchell as Knuckles the Echidna
Sonic's frenemy appears in the game, where he is voiced by Dave B. Mitchell. Unlike other voice actors who have portrayed their respective characters for several years, Dave only began voicing knuckles in 2019 with Team Sonic Racing and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. He also voiced the character for a six-minute animated prologue for Frontiers.
Cindy Robinson as Amy Rose
Cindy has been voicing Amy in several video games and productions since 2010 with Sonic Colors on the Nintendo DS. Though she largely went uncredited, she also provided the voice of the Emergency Broadcast System in the Purge thriller films.
Mike Pollock as Dr. Eggman
Mike provides the voice of the villainous Dr. Eggman. In fact, he's been at this gig since 2003, having first voice the character in the English dub for the Sonic anime. Throughout his long career, he has voiced nearly every iteration of Dr. Eggman for almost 20 years, as of this writing.
Kyle Hebert as Big the Cat
The giant and cuddly Big the Cat makes a small appearance in Frontiers, voiced by Kyle Hebert. Like many other actors on this list, Kyle has voiced this Sonic characters since 2010. He is also quite the prolific voice actor outside of the Sonic franchise and is well known for his role in the Street Fighter games as main protagonist Ryu.
Ryan Bartley as Sage
Sage is a brand new character to the Sonic franchise and is brought to life by Ryan Bartley. She is well-known for her voice work in English dubs of popular anime.
Sonic Frontiers is now available on all major consoles.