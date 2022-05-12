The 'Resident Evil' Horror Franchise Has Been Known by a Couple of Different Names

The series began with the release of the eponymous Resident Evil for the original PlayStation system in 1996. It follows S.T.A.R.S. task force members Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine as they try to escape a mansion infested with zombies and other scientifically created monstrosities.

The game is credited for pioneering the "survival horror" genre and is remembered for its innovative gameplay and unintentionally hilarious voice work. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest games of all time.