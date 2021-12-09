The Post-Credits Scene of 'Resident Evil Village' Leaves Even More Unanswered Questions

Spoilers for Resident Evil Village ahead.

When Capcom's Resident Evil Village hit consoles, players were instantly fascinated by the towering Lady Dimitrescu. They turned her into memes and made her one of the recognizable icons from the story.

But for those who have played many of the other Resident Evil titles, this newest installment added much more to the franchise's lore and gave players an ending that left them with more questions than answers.