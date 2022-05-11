'Sunbreak' Will Be an Enormous New Expansion for 'Monster Hunter Rise' — Will It Be Free?

Monster Hunter Rise was first released on the Nintendo Switch in 2021 and came out on PC in 2022. Players take on the role of Hunters as they slay all sorts of creatures ranging from small to impossibly enormous. Working either solo or in an online group, players can defeat monsters and craft items and weapons to take on even bigger foes as the game progresses.

The game was immensely popular on release, becoming the second best-selling title in the series behind Monster Hunter World.