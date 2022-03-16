'Monster Hunter Rise' Is Getting an Expansion Titled 'Sunbreak' — Here's When You Can Get It

'Monster Hunter Rise' Is Getting an Expansion Titled 'Sunbreak' — Here's When You Can Get ItBy Kori Williams
Mar. 16 2022, Published 2:21 p.m. ET
One of the biggest video game releases of 2021 was Monster Hunter Rise. It's the sixth game in the Monster Hunter series and millions of copies have been sold so far around the world. Players of Monster Hunter Rise take on the role of the Hunter in a world where monsters run wild. They must fight their way to becoming masters of their weapons and armor sets.
Now a year since the game came out on the Nintendo Switch, the world of Monster Hunter Rise is getting a huge expansion. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is coming to the console and PCs, but when is the release date? Here's when you should expect Sunbreak to come your way.
When is the 'Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak' release date?
According to the game's official website, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be released on June 30, 2022. Keep in mind that if you want to play Sunbreak, you're going to need a copy of Monster Hunter Rise. The expansion is available for both the Switch and PC, and those who order it on Steam before Aug. 18, 2022, at 11:59 a.m. EST will get two Cosmetic Layered Armors for their Palamute and Palico.
In this expansion, players can expect improvements and additions to the gameplay including better fighting mechanics, new monsters to battle, and fresh locations to explore.
On top of that, Sunbreak will bring new characters to help players along their journey. Here are some you can look forward to:
- Knight of the Royal Order: Fiorayne
- The Admiral: Galleus
- The Scientist: Bahari
- The Quest Damsel: Chichae
- The Smithy: Minayle
- The Merchant: Oboro
Sunbreak is also introducing six additional monsters to the base game that you can battle against, including the elder dragon Malzeno. Be warned, Malzeno may look unassuming at first, but it's a formidable opponent with the ability to drain energy from other living beings.
Another monster in the lineup is Garangolm, a fanged beast that can unleash devastating attacks. Garangolm has a special connection to the Earth and in addition to using its gigantic body to deliver attacks, it can also coat its arms in moss and magma for water- and fire-based attacks.
There are also monsters that have thermoregulation abilities, one that can breathe fire, and another that looks like a huge bug.