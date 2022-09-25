Which New and Classic Characters Will Be in The 'Sonic Frontiers' Game?

In the gameplay trailer released by the Sonic team, Sonic arrives on Starfall Islands to search for Chaos Emeralds but is separated from everyone and is chased and attacked at every turn by Sage and her army of faceless robots. Towards the end of the trailer, Sonic finds what appears to be Amy Rose stuck in some kind of red forcefield, saying "Amy, is that you?" Amy Rose has always been a love interest of Sonic's so this will likely be a mission to save her from Sage who's obviously trapped her to lure Sonic.