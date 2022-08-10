'Fall Guys' Reunites With Sonic the Hedgehog for New Costumes and Events
It might be safe to say that Fall Guys hasn't had a summer this successful since the game first launched in August 2020. The popular battle royale game pits up to 60 players against each other in wacky and hilarious minigames to see who can come out on top. Though the game initially cost $20, the game went free to play in June 2022. Now with the game reaching an even wider audience, past costumes are coming back.
In the vein of other popular free-to-play battle royale titles like Fortnite, Fall Guys has plenty of crossover events with other franchises that include limited-edition costumes and minigames. Previously, the game featured collaborations with Sonic the Hedgehog that boasted a special Sonic costume. The game would later roll out a costume based on Knuckles the Echidna as well.
These costumes are set to return soon, with some newer ones being brought into the mix as well. Here's how to get the Sonic skins.
Here's how to get the Sonic costume and other new skins in 'Fall Guys.'
Sonic was first featured in Fall Guys as an obtainable skin back in October 2020, according to Polygon. The costume celebrated the 60th anniversary of Sonic developer Sega and was ushered in by a live stream from Fall Guys developer Mediatonic.
The costume itself is an adorable rendition of the Blue Blur complete with his iconic quills, sporty shoes, and one weird mono-eye. The full costume was available for 10 Crowns.
A costume for Knuckles the Echidna was released a year later in November 2021, with both top and bottom pieces costing 11,000 Kudos each.
Typically, collab costumes like these are only available in the in-game shop for a limited time. But every so often, these collabs see reruns that grant players more opportunities to nab these skins. Sonic the Hedgehog is getting one such rerun, and it's coming back in a major way.
To celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary, the Sonic and Knuckles costumes are returning to the in-game shop. What's more, even newer costumes and emotes will be made available as well. Players will be able to obtain all new costumes based on Sonic's sidekick Tails, his archenemy Dr. Eggman, and even one based on Sonic's ultimate form, Super Sonic. Like previous recent collaborations, each of these special costumes can be purchased with Show-Bucks.
And that's not even the best part. According to Game Informer, Fall Guys will introduce an all-new minigame called "Bean Hill Zone," a reference to a classic Sonic level named "Green Hill Zone." The new game will also come with new event missions. Players who complete these objectives can earn new nameplates, outfits, and even a costume for Sonic's classic sneakers.
The new Sonic event in Fall Guys starts on Aug. 11 and ends on Aug. 15.