'Fall Guys' Reunites With Sonic the Hedgehog for New Costumes and Events

In the vein of other popular free-to-play battle royale titles like Fortnite, Fall Guys has plenty of crossover events with other franchises that include limited-edition costumes and minigames. Previously, the game featured collaborations with Sonic the Hedgehog that boasted a special Sonic costume. The game would later roll out a costume based on Knuckles the Echidna as well.

These costumes are set to return soon, with some newer ones being brought into the mix as well. Here's how to get the Sonic skins.