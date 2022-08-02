Show-Bucks Can Get You Exclusive Costumes in 'Fall Guys' — Here's How to Get More of Them

Fall Guys is a unique battle royale game in which up to 60 players take control of adorable bean-like mascots. Your goal is to make it through a gauntlet of wacky physics-based minigames and claim victory. You can run solo or squad up with your friends to claim a Crown together.

When the game first launched in August 2020, gamers had to purchase the game for $20. As of late June 2022, the game became free to play, meaning that it costs nothing to download the game and start falling with your guy!