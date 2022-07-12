Grabbing and Diving Will Save You in 'Fall Guys'

For the most part, the controls are the same for grabbing across consoles: you'll press the lower right trigger button on a handheld controller. For Xbox this is RT, for PlayStation this is R2, and for Switch this is Zr.

If you're playing Fall Guys on a keyboard instead, you'll want to push the Shift button to grab items and crowns.

You'll know you've latched onto an item if it makes a little suction cup pop noise when you let go. For ledges, grabbing on will let you hang and pull yourself up.