You Can No Longer Buy Kudos in 'Fall Guys' — How Do You Get More?
It may have been two years since Fall Guys was first released to surprising success, but the game has continued to captivate players new and old in its funky and color battle royale matches. Now that the game is free-to-play, we're back to square one with a new inaugural season for the game, bringing new costumes and challenges to players.
If you're new to Fall Guys, you may be struggling to get better and obtain more kudos. Here's how to get more kudos as quickly as possible.
What are kudos?
Kudos are a form of in-game currency in Fall Guys. They're used to buy items from the game's shop, including emotes, skins, and costumes for your player. If you've been playing the game since before it became free-to-play, then any crowns you previously earned that could've been used to buy certain items in the eshop were converted to kudos.
How to earn more kudos in 'Fall Guys.'
The simplest way to get more kudos in Fall Guys is to play the game. No matter where you place in a match, you'll earn kudos just for playing (but the higher you place the more kudos you earn). If you're not very good, it may take some time to grind enough kudos to get the items you want, but that will simply help you become a better player.
There are also various challenges you can complete in the game that will reward you with more kudos. Look for these when you log on to see what you have to do.
As you level up throughout the season, certain levels in the battle pass may also reward you with kudos (if not a costume or emote). This is another way to earn more of the in-game currency quickly.
While the game previously featured a way for player to buy the in-game currency using real-life currency, when Fall Guys became a free-to-play title on June 21, the developers removed that option. It's unclear if this is a permanent change or if they will be available for purchase in the future.