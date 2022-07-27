'Fall Guys' Has a Secret "Bone" Version of the 'Among Us' Skin — Here's How to Get It (Sort of)
One of the most fun things about a game like Fall Guys is the ability to dress up your little bean in different costumes. You can obtain all sorts of cosmetics and mix and match them to create your perfect bean as they run and tumble their way through the popular battle royale challenge gauntlet. The best part? Some of these costumes are even based on our favorite gaming franchises.
From Assassin's Creed to Sonic the Hedgehog and even Nier: Automata, Fall Guys characters can dress up as plenty of different video game characters for some hilarious crossover madness.
That also includes Among Us, the popular online whodunnit game in which members of a space crew must detect Imposters before they can wipe out the entire team. These crossover costumes even go a step further by including a secret bone variant. Here's how to get your hands on one (technically).
Here's how to get the 'Among Us' bone costume in 'Fall Guys.'
2020 was truly the Year of the Bean for gamers. Both Fall Guys and Among Us achieved massive popularity during this time, and both games are populated by teeny and cute characters that people have lovingly referred to as "beans." It seemed only natural that these two games were destined for a crossover. In March 2021, that crossover came true.
From Season 4 onward, Fall Guys introduced several new costumes, including multiple based on Among Us.
Among them are a red Among Us crew mate with an egg on their head, a purple crew mate decorated with a leaf, and even monstrous Imposter variants of both. But one of these costumes has a special feature that lets you play as a bone variant, emulating the comical corpses that are left behind whenever a crew member is killed by an Imposter in Among Us.
Technically, there's no unlocking this skin, and you can't really put it on at will. Allow us to explain.
In order to access the Among Us bone costume, you'll need to unlock the "Bein' Cheesy" costume. This skin is simply an orange crew mate with a block of cheese on its head. It's currently available in the Free-For-All Season 1 Fame Pass, so all you have to do is play until you hit Tier 36.
Once you unlock both pieces to this costume ... you have the bone variant already. How is this possible, you ask?
Unlike previous costumes, the bone variant of the Among Us orange skin isn't a costume on its own. Instead, there's a chance that the full "Bein' Cheesy" costume will instead turn into the bone variant once you dive into a game.
You can't access it at will, unfortunately, and the chance of the costume appearing is reportedly pretty small. But if nothing else, it's a fun Easter egg to think that an Imposter killed your orange space bean right before a game of Fall Guys.