'Fall Guys' Is Available for Just About Everyone Now — Does It Have Cross-Progression?

The game initially launched on PC and PlayStation 4. Since going free-to-play in June 2022, the game was made available on Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and even new-gen hardware like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It's never been easier to get into Fall Guys than it is right now, as the new season presents itself as very new player friendly.

But with all the new platforms where you can play Fall Guys, can players use cross-progression?