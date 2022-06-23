You Can Change Your Name in 'Fall Guys' for Free — Here's How
The Mediatonic-developed battle royale game Fall Guys has had yet another relaunch as the game moves to a free-to-play model, allowing more players across more consoles than before the ability to join in on the colorful and bouncy fun. While you can't get a refund for the game if you've already purchased it, this relaunch does give you some new abilities, like changing your display name without any additional fees. If you're sick of your current display name, here's how to change it in Fall Guys.
Here's how to change your display name in 'Fall Guys.'
Now that Fall Guys is owned by Epic Games, it's actually incredibly easy to change your display name in the game — which can be done without changing the name of your PSN or Xbox Live account.
To change your display name, you'll have to log in to your Epic Games account, which can't be done on your console. This means you'll have to pull it up on your computer or browser.
Once you've signed into Epic Games account, click your account name in the upper-right corner of the screen and then select "Account" from the drop-down menu.
Make sure you're under the "General" tab and you should be able to edit your display name as one of the first options on the page. Once you edit your display name, you'll have to confirm it. Once you've done that, your display name in Fall Guys should be updated.
It's also important to note that you can only change your display name once every two weeks, meaning that you'll have to stick with whatever you choose for at least 14 days before editing it again. Changing your name on your Epic Games account will also change it on any other game that is connected to your Epic Games account, so be mindful of that when making the change. Changing your display name with Epic Games does not change the username to your PSN or Xbox Live account.
If you're having trouble seeing your new display name in the game, you may have to close out of the game and relaunch it to see the change take effect. Any other issues with editing your display name should be dealt with through Epic Games' support page.