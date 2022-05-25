'Dead by Daylight' Is Bringing Cross-Progression to Different Platforms
Fans have been loving the game Dead by Daylight for years. Since it was first released in the summer of 2016, it's been a popular choice with horror game players. Here, gamers choose from a variety of characters who are essentially stranded with four other survivors. Meanwhile, a blood-thirsty killer is trying to get to you before you can escape, but you can also take the role of a killer.
Currently, Dead by Daylight is available on a number of platforms. But does the game have a cross-progression feature? This would allow players to keep their progress updated and pick up right where they left off no matter how they play the game.
Here is how Dead by Daylight will let fans keep up with their gameplay.
Does 'Dead by Daylight' have cross-progression?
Yes, Dead by Daylight does have cross-progression, but only for two platforms.
According to the website for the game's developer, Behaviour Interactive, this feature is only available between Steam and Stadia for now. But the company is "exploring" other platforms to add this feature to. As of now, there's no word on when this will take place or what platform will be added next.
In order to enable cross-progression, players need to make a Behavior Interactive account and link accounts for the different platforms to it. Keep in mind that you can only link one type of each account to your Behavior one, so only one Steam or one Stadia, for example.
Luckily, once you do enable cross-progression, it applies to the content you have previously purchased. So you don't have to buy anything new to use this feature. It's completely free.
Unfortunately, Auric Cells and certain in-game goods that have certain licensing agreements that prevent them from being available on the other platforms won't be transferred over when your progress travels across the different consoles.
Additionally, if you have two different names in the Stadia and Steam accounts, you won't have to worry about their being changed. Cross-progression won't affect them.
Behaviour Interactive states that when your progress is crossed between platforms, your highest-level stats will be transferred over. This ensures fans don't lose any of their achievements, purchases, or other data just because they switch consoles.
Can you get 'Dead by Daylight' for free?
Typically, you have to pay to play Dead by Daylight. Currently, the base game costs $29.99 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox, although you can get the game through Game Pass for free if you subscribe to that service. But it's $19.99 on Steam, the Epic Game Store, and Stadia.
You will also essentially lose out on money if you have previously bought the same kind of DLC or content for Dead by Daylight on different platforms; you won't be reimbursed for those purchases when you transfer your data over.
Plus, Behavior Interactive states that if you unlink an account after you've already enabled cross-progression, your Dead by Daylight data will revert back to what it was before it was linked. This could cause you to lose progress that you won't be able to get back. You have to wait 60 days to relink an account from that same platform or to link another Behavior account to that console.
You can play Dead by Daylight on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Stadia.