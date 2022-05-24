Breaking Down What "SWF" Means in 'Dead by Daylight'

Dead by Daylight players will often use the acronym "SWF" online in forums and chat rooms, but what does it mean? It stands for "survive with friends," indicating a match where you team up with your friends instead of random other players online.

In a lot of instances, this means that the game is much more likely to go in favor of the team that is playing with their friends, as they often have better communication when playing, giving them better results in battle.