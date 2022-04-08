Does the All-Mighty Super Sonic Appear in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'? (SPOILERS)

In a surprising act that lives up to the thrilling Avengers: Endgame moment in which Captain America (Chris Evans) wields Mjolnir, our beloved Sonic does transform into Super Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

During the film's final act, a massive battle ensues in Green Hills. With Dr. Robotnik in possession of the Master Emerald and residing in his brand-new video game accurate Egg Smasher robot, it's up to Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles to stop him.