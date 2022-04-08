An Increasing Number of Fans Worry Jim Carrey Might Not Appear in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

Jim Carrey recently shared new details about his plans to hang up his uniform and stop filming new movies. As he told Access, he wouldn't categorically rule out the prospect of returning, should the right opportunity come about, however.

"I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. It depends ... if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's [gonna] be brilliant for people to see, I might continue down the road," Jim said. "But I'm taking a break."