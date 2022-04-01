'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Will Zoom Into Theaters, but What About Streaming?

Are you ready for the ultimate animated team-up? If so, prepare yourselves for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

The long-awaited sequel marks Sonic's (Ben Schwartz) return to the big screen, but this time, several other popular characters from the video game franchise, notably Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba), are coming along for the ride.