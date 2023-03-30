Home > Entertainment Source: Paramount Pictures 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Utilized a 'Game of Thrones' Filming Location By Katherine Stinson Mar. 30 2023, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

A band of thieves unites to save the world against an evil sorcerer that they accidentally unleashed. What could possibly go wrong? It's the central premise of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which premieres in theaters on March 31, 2023.

Given the broad scope of the fantasy film, Dungeons & Dragons takes place across multiple broad settings, from a snowcapped village, a colossal forest filled to the brim with trees so tall it would take a plane to reach their tops, a volcanic underworld, and more. So what were the real-life filming locations for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves? Here's what we know.

What were the filming locations for 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'?

According to the IMDb page for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, several regions in Northern Ireland and Iceland served as the primary filming locations for the fantasy movie. Northern Ireland locations among the movie's filming locations include Castle Ward, Carrickfergus, Belfast, and the Clandeboye Estate.

The Belfast News Letter also notes that certain scenes from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves were also filmed at Causeway Coast in Northern Ireland. The beautiful waterfront also served as a filming location for various scenes in another famous fantasy series, Game of Thrones. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was shot on location at the aforementioned filming locations from April to August 2021.

OK, so what is 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' actually about?

During all of his time as a thieving, melodious rogue, Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) never expected a former colleague of his to kidnap his own daughter. Where's the honor in that? Naturally, the bard must assemble a band of heroes...oh wait, he doesn't know any of those....thieves, to embark on a rescue mission to get his daughter back. Naturally, the mission goes comically awry from the get-go.

Joining Chris in the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast are Regé-Jean Page as a charming Paladin, Michelle Rodriguez as a barbarian, Hugh Grant as a scammer with ill intentions towards Edgin's daughter, Daisy Head as a wizard that Hugh Grant's character happens to be in love with, and more.

Where will 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' be available to stream?

Given that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was made by Paramount Pictures, the film will go directly to Paramount Plus for fans to stream the film after it leaves theaters. Although there isn't a confirmed streaming release date yet for the film, movies typically head to streaming platforms 45 days after their theatrical release.