Life in the spotlight can be a hard thing to understand if you haven't been through it yourself. Thankfully Shadow and Bone star Daisy Head can lean on one of her famous parents for acting support and how to deal with the glare of the spotlight. Daisy plays Genya in the hit Netflix series, which just dropped its highly anticipated second season on the streaming platform.

So who are Daisy's parents? Did they inspire her to become an actress? What else has Daisy appeared in besides Shadow and Bone? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images Daisy's actually a brunette in real life.

Who are 'Shadow and Bone' star Daisy Head's parents?

One of Daisy's parents actually has a huge connection to another popular long-running show. Daisy's father, Anthony Head, played Giles in the hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The British actor also played Uther Pendragon on the fantasy series Merlin.

So if Daisy's dad is a famous actor, what does her mother do? Daisy's mother is Sarah Fisher. Sarah has actually appeared on multiple TV shows, but typically it's been as herself, given that she is an actual animal behaviorist expert!

Source: Getty Images Daisy with dad Anthony and sister Emily in 2013

How many siblings does Daisy Head have?

Daisy has one sibling, a sister named Emily, who is also an actress! Emily was born in 1988, while Daisy was born in 1991.

Emily also has some pretty big acting credits to her name, the most notable being her role as Rebecca White on 304 episodes of Emmerdale Farm. Daisy's big sister also wrote the screenplay for the 2021 film The System (she also played the lead role in the movie).

Is Daisy Head married? Does she have any kids?

As of this writing, Daisy doesn't appear to be married and it's unclear if she's in a relationship (she doesn't appear to be active on social media, at least not with public profiles anyway!). Daisy doesn't have any children of her own, but she has been staying busy promoting the second season of Shadow and Bone!

So what else has Daisy starred in before Shadow and Bone catapulted her to stardom? So far the actress has 28 acting credits to her name and counting, per her IMDb. Recently, Daisy appeared in one episode of The Sandman, another Netflix hit.

