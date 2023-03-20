Shows Like 'Shadow and Bone' on Netflix (and Beyond) for After Season 2
The drama, action, romance and magic of Netflix's Shadow and Bone easily leaves any viewer with a binge-hangover. As such, if you've already watched Shadow and Bone Seasons 1 and 2, we have a few shows that are similar to keep the streaming party going.
Here are a few shows similar to Shadow and Bone on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more.
'Lockwood & Co.' on Netflix
A new show for 2023, Netflix's Lockwood & Co., is based on a book series by Jonathan Stroud. The show follows an alternate version of modern day England, where ghosts have been rising from the grave for fifty years to cause chaos. Young Lucy Carlyle has run away from home in hopes of joining a ghost-hunting outfit, where she stumbles across a tiny but mighty company called Lockwood & Co.
'The Magicians' on Netflix
Based on the bestseller by Lev Grossman, The Magicians follows Quentin Coldwater, who unwittingly enrolls in Brakebills University, a magical graduate school, to become a magician. Meanwhile, his childhood friend Julia discovers she has magic of her own. They later discover their favorite childhood book series is real, but so is the danger that lurks within its pages.
'The Sandman' on Netflix
Based on Neil Gaiman's award-winning graphic novel, The Sandman roughly follows Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 of the series. Morpheus, the god of dreams, has been imprisoned for hundreds of years. Upon his release, he seeks to re-capture three of his items of power to restore order to the universe.
'His Dark Materials' on HBO Max
A remake of the 2005 film and based on the book series by Philip Pullman, His Dark Materials is a fantasy series that follows young Lyra Belaqua, an orphan living with scholars at Jordan College in Oxford. Her dimension is governed by the Magisterium, a religious ruling body with nefarious plans. Lyra is soon pulled into a fight for control of multiple dimensions alongside a boy named Will Parry.
'Vampire Academy' on Peacock
2022's Vampire Academy is a remake of the 2014 film and based on the book series of the same name by Richelle Mead. This supernatural series is set in a world where royal vampires known as Moroi are protected by half-vampires, known as Dhampirs, from the evil Strigoi.
When guardian-to-be Rose Hathaway attempts to flee St. Vladimir's Academy with her royal BFF Lissa in tow, chaos ensues.
'Merlin' on Prime Video
If you weren't watching Merlin in the early 2000s, what were you doing? This re-imagining of Arthurania follows a young Merlin as he seeks to guide his friend, Arthur, through the trials and tribulations that eventually lead to his becoming King of Camelot.
'Shadowhunters' on Hulu
A long-awaited television adaptation of the Shadowhunters series by Cassandra Clare, the show follows mortal Clary Fray after she encounters a group known as "Shadowhunters" that keep monsters from invading the human world. In the process, Clary discovers that she, too, is more than meets the eye and embarks on an adventure of love and self-discovery.