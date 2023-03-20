Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix, Netflix, HBO Max Shows Like 'Shadow and Bone' on Netflix (and Beyond) for After Season 2 By Anna Garrison Mar. 20 2023, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

The drama, action, romance and magic of Netflix's Shadow and Bone easily leaves any viewer with a binge-hangover. As such, if you've already watched Shadow and Bone Seasons 1 and 2, we have a few shows that are similar to keep the streaming party going. Here are a few shows similar to Shadow and Bone on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

'Lockwood & Co.' on Netflix

Source: Netflix

A new show for 2023, Netflix's Lockwood & Co., is based on a book series by Jonathan Stroud. The show follows an alternate version of modern day England, where ghosts have been rising from the grave for fifty years to cause chaos. Young Lucy Carlyle has run away from home in hopes of joining a ghost-hunting outfit, where she stumbles across a tiny but mighty company called Lockwood & Co.

'The Magicians' on Netflix

Source: Netflix

Based on the bestseller by Lev Grossman, The Magicians follows Quentin Coldwater, who unwittingly enrolls in Brakebills University, a magical graduate school, to become a magician. Meanwhile, his childhood friend Julia discovers she has magic of her own. They later discover their favorite childhood book series is real, but so is the danger that lurks within its pages.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Sandman' on Netflix

Source: Netflix

Based on Neil Gaiman's award-winning graphic novel, The Sandman roughly follows Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 of the series. Morpheus, the god of dreams, has been imprisoned for hundreds of years. Upon his release, he seeks to re-capture three of his items of power to restore order to the universe.

Article continues below advertisement

'His Dark Materials' on HBO Max

Source: HBO Max

A remake of the 2005 film and based on the book series by Philip Pullman, His Dark Materials is a fantasy series that follows young Lyra Belaqua, an orphan living with scholars at Jordan College in Oxford. Her dimension is governed by the Magisterium, a religious ruling body with nefarious plans. Lyra is soon pulled into a fight for control of multiple dimensions alongside a boy named Will Parry.

Article continues below advertisement

'Vampire Academy' on Peacock

Source: Peacock

2022's Vampire Academy is a remake of the 2014 film and based on the book series of the same name by Richelle Mead. This supernatural series is set in a world where royal vampires known as Moroi are protected by half-vampires, known as Dhampirs, from the evil Strigoi. When guardian-to-be Rose Hathaway attempts to flee St. Vladimir's Academy with her royal BFF Lissa in tow, chaos ensues.

Article continues below advertisement

'Merlin' on Prime Video

Source: Prime Video

If you weren't watching Merlin in the early 2000s, what were you doing? This re-imagining of Arthurania follows a young Merlin as he seeks to guide his friend, Arthur, through the trials and tribulations that eventually lead to his becoming King of Camelot.

Article continues below advertisement

'Shadowhunters' on Hulu

Source: Hulu