'Vampire Academy' Is Connected to 'The Vampire Diaries' — but Not in the Way You'd Expect

However, there is a connection between the new Vampire Academy series and The Vampire Diaries.

Film and television writer, director, and producer Julie Plec rose to commercial success as the showrunner, executive producer, and developer of The Vampire Diaries. She currently serves as a co-creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner on Vampire Academy. Co-creator and co-writer Marguerite MacIntyre is another connection between the two shows, best known for her role as Liz Forbes on The Vampire Diaries.