For Eva Longoria, the Third Time Was a Charm in Terms of Her Marriages By Haylee Thorson Mar. 21 2023, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Finally, Eva Longoria has made her feature filmmaking debut! At SXSW, her new film Flamin’ Hot impressed critics across the board — and it’s coming to Disney+ and Hulu on June 9. “I’m so excited for the world to see Flamin’ Hot on these two streaming platforms making this universal, inspirational story accessible to an even wider audience,” the Desperate Housewives star told Variety.

“Now everyone can celebrate the joy, power, and heart of this film that also happens to uplift Latinos both in front of and behind the camera.” The 48-year-old actor's professional career is reaching new heights with her first feature film. But what about her personal life? We have the scoop on Eva Longoria’s past marriages, current partner, and more!

Tyler Christopher

In 2002, Eva Longoria wed her first husband, General Hospital star Tyler Christopher. Their marriage was short-lived and incredibly private. The couple was married from 2002 to 2004 and didn’t have any children. However, in 2008, Tyler remarried auto racing pit reporter Brienne Pedigo, and they went on to have two kids together. Eva also remarried around the same time.

Tony Parker

On July 7, 2007, Eva tied the knot with her second husband, former San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker. The couple was married for three years before cheating allegations surfaced, prompting their 2010 split. Eva filed for divorce after discovering her husband was cheating on her over text with the former wife of his fellow Spurs teammate, Brent Barry.

“It is with great sadness that after 7 years together, Tony and I have decided to divorce,” The Young and the Restless alum wrote on Twitter in November 2010. “We love each other deeply and pray for each other’s happiness.” Eva remained single for some time before she opened her heart to someone new. However, she's happier than ever with her third and final husband, José “Pepe” Bastón.

José Bastón

In December 2015, José “Pepe” Bastón proposed to Eva in Dubai. The duo had been dating for over two years when the 54-year-old businessman popped the question. José’s proposal came as a complete surprise, with the Flamin’ Hot director uploading a sweet post announcing the engagement on Instagram. “Ummmm so this happened....#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness,” Eva wrote in her caption.

When speaking of her impending nuptials, the 48-year-old actress joked she didn’t want another big white wedding. "We haven't even discussed it. I mean, I would like to elope," Eva told People. "Free of guests and guest lists and things like that!"

While Eva and José didn’t follow through with her desired elopement, they kept their wedding incredibly intimate. On May 21, 2016, the Desperate Housewives alum and her partner tied the knot at José’s home in Valle de Bravo, Mexico. “In our garden, surrounded by a small gathering of people we love, Pepe and I tied the knot!” Eva wrote on Instagram the following day. “#TalkAboutBlessed #ImStillFloating #OmgMyFeetHurt”

