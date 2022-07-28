These Are the Breathtaking Locations Where 'Broadchurch' Was Filmed

Created by Chris Chibnall and starring David Tennant, Olivia Colman, and Jodie Whittaker, Broadchurch offers a glimpse into the turbulent events shaping the lives of the people inhabiting the titular, fictive city in England's county of Devon. Season 1 of Broadchurch plunges viewers into the aftermath of the tragic death of an 11-year-old boy, with Seasons 2 and 3 exploring the ramifications resulting from different crimes involving abuse.

Since Broadchurch doesn't actually exist, where was the series filmed?