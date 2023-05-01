Home > Entertainment > Marvel Source: Cinemark Celebrate the End of an Era With These 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Popcorn Buckets 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' hits theaters on May 5, 2023, and fans are desperate to get an exclusive popcorn bucket. Here's where to get one! By Allison DeGrushe May 1 2023, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

We don't know about you, but we're not ready to say goodbye to our favorite intergalactic A-holes — but sadly, the time has finally come. So, prepare yourselves for one last ride because Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be hitting the big screen sooner than you think, and before you know it, it'll be time to say "I am Groot" one final time.

Most of us are looking forward to watching it while shoving entire handfuls of buttery popcorn in our mouths, but do we really want a regular ol' bucket? As Jordan Peele puts it, "Nope." Thankfully, many movie theater chains are rolling out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3-inspired popcorn buckets! Here's how you can get your hands on one.

Here's where to get the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' popcorn bucket.

Cinemark is currently offering two Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 popcorn buckets for all to enjoy! The first is a metal tin featuring the film's logo, the team's official badge, and a collage of the Guardians themselves. It's now available at select locations and costs $16 (when filled with popcorn).

The second popcorn bucket is an exclusive Groot container made out of plastic branches, making it appear as if Groot formed the bucket himself. The tin itself costs $25, but you can add popcorn for an extra $5. Now, if it's not available at your local Cinemark, don't fret; you can get it via the online store (click here). Fans can purchase a special cup for $8 as well.

@amctheatres Get your exclusive GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 popcorn tin at select AMCTheatres starting 5/4! While supplies last. ♬ 70s-style hard rock original - Yukari Okano

AMC is also getting in on the fun! Starting May 4, the theater chain will offer a very unique popcorn tin that resembles a lunch box. Additionally, fans can purchase a Rocket figurine to go along with their container. The price of the bucket is currently unknown, but fans will likely pay around $20-30 for it.

