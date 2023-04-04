There's a New Popcorn Bucket for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and It's Exactly Fans Would Want
Mario and Luigi are taking another crack at movie theaters with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The animated film adapts the popular Mario gaming franchise from Nintendo and follows the plumber brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day). After arriving in the strange and wondrous Mushroom Kingdom in search of his lost brother, Mario is unwittingly recruited by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) in order to stop the evil Bowser (Jack Black) from taking over the world.
The film will feature plenty of classic and beloved characters from across the vast history of the Mario franchise, and there are sure to be plenty of in-jokes, references, and Easter eggs for Nintendo fans to pick up on throughout the film.
If you're checking out the movie in theaters and you've got a penchant for popcorn during the film, then you may have your eyes on the Super Mario Bros. popcorn bucket available at select theaters. Here's how you can get your hands on one.
Here's where to get the 'Super Mario Bros.' popcorn bucket.
With the release of certain blockbuster films, some theaters offer exclusive popcorn buckets that range from themed tins to more elaborate containers with etchings and other neat functions.
The Super Mario Bros. movie falls well into this category with its own exclusive popcorn bucket. This cube-shaped tin is designed just like the Mystery Box seen in several Mario games. Instead of Coins, 1-Ups, or Power-Up mushrooms, however, it just holds a large popcorn order, which is honestly just as good.
The popcorn bucket is being sold at participating AMC Theatres locations, so when you go to watch the film, you can inquire about the popcorn bucket at the concession stand. The bucket costs $14.99 plus tax.
You can click here for a list of AMC Theatres that are projected to sell the bucket, but supplies may not last. Check to see if your theater has the bucket in stock!
The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released in theaters on April 5.