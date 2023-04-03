Home > Entertainment Source: Paramount Here Are the Easter Eggs You May Have Missed in the 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie By Joseph Allen Apr. 3 2023, Published 11:21 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Now that it's turned out to be a solid hit, fans of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves are likely spending much of their time wondering whether the movie will get a sequel. When they're not doing that, though, they may instead be combing through this movie to find every easter egg the movie's creative team left behind for savvy viewers familiar with this universe to pick up on. Here are some of the biggest ones:

Article continues below advertisement

Helga and Ed get trapped in a rug of smothering.

Although it's never called by that name, Helga and Ed get trapped in a rug of smothering after Forge reveals his true colors. The rug is one of the monsters players of the game might encounter and is capable of suffocating its victims. Thankfully, Ed and Helga don't meet that fate.

Source: Paramount

Article continues below advertisement

Helga meets a mimic in the maze.

Inside the maze during the High Sun Games, Helga encounters a mimic, an insidious beast capable of transforming itself into inanimate objects. Helga sees one that looks like a treasure chest, but when she goes to open it, she instead discovers that it's a mimic and must immediately start fighting for her life.

Thumberchaud is in the underdark.

Thumberchaud, the rotund red dragon our team meets in the Underdark, will be familiar to any player of the game, as will the bridge the team is supposed to cross. That bridge, which has a complicated pattern of steps that you must hit or the bridge will collapse, is a reference to similar bridges that exist in the game.

Article continues below advertisement

A rival team from cartoon world.

As Ed, Helga, Simon and Doric are raised into the maze during the High Sun Games, we catch a brief glimpse of one of the rival teams, and they're dressed like the characters from the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon series. What's more, the actors playing those roles are the same voice actors who played Eric the Cavalier, Hank the Ranger, Presto the Magician, Bobby the Barbarian and Diana the Acrobat in the show.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Familiar foes in the maze.

Inside the High Sun Games maze, the group runs into the displacer beast, which should be familiar to many players of the game as six-legged panther-like beast that can project versions of itself. They also come face to face with gelatinous cubes, which stop the players and can ultimately dissolve them if they are not quickly freed.

Volo gets a painted cameo.

Anyone who plays the game will recognize that the portrait the group uses to enter Forge's vault is actually a painting of Volothamp Geddarm, or "Volo," the man who is responsible for several in-world guidebooks that have been published by Tym Waterdeep Limited. The fifth edition of his book is in the current version of the game.

The map features several 'Dungeons & Dragons' locales.