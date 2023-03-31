Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Paramount 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Has an Excellent Mid-Credits Scene By Joseph Allen Mar. 31 2023, Published 10:08 a.m. ET

Perhaps one of the great surprises of the 2023 movie year to date is that both critics and audiences seem to be enjoying Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. As more people prepare to see the movie now that it's officially in theaters, you might want to know whether it's worth it to stick around through the end of the credits or not.

Does 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Honor Among Thieves wraps itself up pretty nicely at the end of its tale, but in an era filled with teases for future installments and jokes buried in the end-credits, you may be curious whether Honor Among Thieves has any scenes that make sitting through the credits feel worth it. Honor Among Thieves does have one mid-credits scene, and while it's short, it's an excellent payoff to a joke from earlier in the movie. The movie has no scenes at the end of the credits.

Without spoiling what the mid-credits scene is, it seems like the kind of scene that most viewers will want to stick around for. It's not setting up anything major about the future of the franchise, but it sends you out on a high note, satisfied with a reminder of one of the movie's very best jokes.

Will 'Honor Among Thieves' get a sequel?

While there's nothing in the post-credits scene or in the movie itself that hints at a sequel, that doesn't mean it's impossible for the movie to eventually get one. Whether the movie gets a sequel will depend both on whether the stars and creative team behind the movie are interested in making one, and whether it performs well at the box office in a month that has already seen the release of several very successful movies.

Paramount, the studio behind the film, seems interested in creating more stories set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe, in part because it has a built-in fanbase that comes from the many people who have played the game. If another movie comes down the pike, it would likely follow a similar format to this installment. All we need is our merry team to go on another grand, sweeping adventure.

The movie's positive reception certainly helps its sequel odds, but money is going to be the most important factor. Franchises have hung around a lot longer than they probably should because they make good money, and great potential franchises have died too soon because they couldn't turn a profit. Honor Among Thieves has plenty of good things going for it, but cash is ultimately going to be king.