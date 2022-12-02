'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3' Introduces Us to the Most Unhinged MCU Villain Yet

Now to the High Evolutionary — he actually began just like any other man. Well, any man who enjoys experimenting on animals as a child. The High Evolutionary was born Herbert Wyndham in the early 1900s and was obsessed with creating the genetically perfect being.

He even went to Oxford to study genetics, but after crossing paths with an Inhuman named Phaeder (who has little other importance in the Marvel comics), he obtains the necessary knowledge to unlock genetic codes.