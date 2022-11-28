The 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special' Leaves Us Wanting More

The Holiday Special is not required viewing for the canonical Marvel fan, although it does expand the inner lives of some of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters we’ve come to know and love. It does also reiterate that Mantis (Pom Klementieff) is actually the half-sister of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), as they share the same evil father, Ego (Kurt Russell).

Mantis is afraid that if Peter learns this, he will think that she’s evil too, so she and Drax team up to bring Peter the gift of Kevin Bacon for Christmas.