The 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special' Leaves Us Wanting More
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special.
Post-Thanksgiving means that it is already the holiday season! And what better way to celebrate than with an MCU holiday special from Disney Plus starring some of our favorite heroes? Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special celebrated the holidays (although mostly just Christmas) with some quirkily hilarious MCU characters and none other than “the legendary Kevin Bacon.”
But like any MCU project, we can’t help but wonder what the deal is with a post-credits scene. Typically the after-credits scene will tease us about what’s to come in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special is so different from any other Marvel project, anything could happen. So is there a post-credits scene and what does it mean?
The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special’ post-credits scene is in the spirit of the rest of the special.
The Holiday Special is not required viewing for the canonical Marvel fan, although it does expand the inner lives of some of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters we’ve come to know and love. It does also reiterate that Mantis (Pom Klementieff) is actually the half-sister of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), as they share the same evil father, Ego (Kurt Russell).
Mantis is afraid that if Peter learns this, he will think that she’s evil too, so she and Drax team up to bring Peter the gift of Kevin Bacon for Christmas.
While the Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special is full of goofy antics, including Mantis and Drax (Dave Bautista) wandering around Hollywood Boulevard and kidnapping Kevin Bacon, it also keeps its Christmas spirit and heart intact. By the end of the special, everyone on Knowhere is happily celebrating Christmas, as Peter realizes his family is right there on Knowhere.
The post-credits scene is just as joyous and warm as the rest of the special, with plenty of cheesy humor to go along with it. Basically, our favorite Guardians creatures are making their own Christmas fun. Rocket Raccoon and Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova) are decorating their own Christmas tree: Groot. Groot does have the same DNA as a tree, so it makes sense! But when Groot puts his arms down, the decorations all fall off and Rocket jokes that Groot ruined Christmas.
In his joke, he hints that they’ll need to do another Christmas special now! However, a second Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special is very unlikely, as James Gunn has said that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to release in 2023, is the final installment with this team of Guardians. But we definitely wouldn’t complain about an annual MCU holiday special with various characters!
Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special is now available to stream on Disney Plus.