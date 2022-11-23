Does Gamora Make an Appearance in 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'?
Clearly, the MCU has never been a franchise to shy away from killing off some of its most beloved characters. From Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), there's been plenty of loss in the fictional world of superheroes. However, we can argue that Gamora's (Zoe Saldana) murder in Avengers: Infinity War is the most heartbreaking death in the MCU.
She deserved so much more than the hand she was dealt, and thankfully, a variant of the deadliest woman in the galaxy appears in Avengers: Endgame. We hope to see more of her in the future, especially in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Now, seeing as the long-awaited special mainly focuses on making Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) happy, can the rest of the Guardians pull off a miracle and bring back his one true love?
So, is Gamora in 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'?
Following the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame, Gamora leaves the battlefield and sets off on her own. This clearly upsets Quill, so he and the rest of the Guardians embark on a mission to find her and bring her back home.
Sadly, the quest soon gets put on hold in Thor: Love and Thunder when the cosmic team, alongside the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth), work together to save a tribe of Indigarrians from the Booskan army. After this brief team-up, the Guardians bid farewell to Thor; this is when the holiday special comes into play.
In the official trailer for the Disney Plus special presentation, Gamora's disappearance is revealed to be the reason for Quill's sadness; however, the footage does not include any shots of the character, and her name does not appear when the trailer announces the cast. Therefore, it's safe to say Gamora is probably not in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Nevertheless, the MCU is best known for popularizing the post-credits scene sequence, so there is always the possibility that Gamora could make a brief appearance in the holiday special. But don't get your hopes up — want to know why?
Well, the MCU's first special presentation, Werewolf By Night, did not include anything extra after the credits. With that said, there's a chance The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will follow in those same footsteps.
James Gunn shut down rumors that Gamora is in 'The GOTG Holiday Special.'
Despite wanting to get our hopes up about a possible Gamora appearance, writer-director James Gunn seemingly shut down rumors that she will be in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In May 2022, the filmmaker responded to a fan-made poster for the project on Twitter and revealed not every character in the image would make an appearance.
Now, the fan-made image features our core group — Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket, Drax, Mantis, and Nebula. So, who could be missing? Well, as we stated before, the official trailer confirmed Gamora is skipping out on another Guardians adventure.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special drops Friday, Nov. 25, on Disney Plus.