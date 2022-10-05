A Reddit Thread Claims to Have Spoilers for Marvel's 'Werewolf by Night'

Naturally, these characters don't just come out of nowhere for Marvel Studios. Both the Werewolf and Man-Thing are known Marvel anti-heroes in the comics. In fact, Moon Knight first appeared in an issue of Werewolf by Night.

That being said, does the Werewolf by Night special have and MCU references?

According to the Reddit post, not at all. For all intents and purposes, Werewolf by Night is the only Marvel Studios production to truly stand out on its own.