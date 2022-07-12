There Are at Least Two More 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Stories to Tell
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.
Although many appearances were teased in Thor: Love and Thunder, none were quite as exciting as seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy work alongside Thor on their space adventures in the opening scenes. The apt return of Peter Quill, Drax, Groot, Rocket, Nebula, and Mantis brings the fun-loving joy we’d expect from an outer space MCU film.
And while we loved the Guardians’ appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s made us yearn for more Guardians of the Galaxy films. Wasn’t the third film supposed to come out before this Thor film was even announced? What happened to it and when is it coming out? Let’s launch into the world (or should we say the planet) of Guardians of the Galaxy 3.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ is set to come out on May 5, 2023.
Originally set to release years ago, between a Twitter scandal with director James Gunn and the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming and release schedule of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has been majorly delayed. That’s why when we get to see the Guardians back together again in Thor: Love and Thunder, all of us are sitting there thinking, “Wait a second! The last GotG movie was so long ago! When’s the next one?”
Luckily for us, Marvel Studios has confirmed that it’s set to release on May 5, 2023. Not only that, but since it’s been in the works for so long (literally since before 2017 when Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 came out), we’ve learned a lot about it throughout the years.
On the GotG 2 red carpet, James Gunn revealed to Variety, “It’s going to continue the story of the Guardians. I think it’s going to do it in a big way. We’ll probably do an epic conclusion of who the Guardians are and why they were brought together and I can’t wait to tell that story to the people.”
There will also be a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ set to release in December 2022 on Disney Plus.
As part of Disney Plus’s MCU television programming, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will take place between the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy 3, according to director James Gunn. It features the entire main cast in live-action, and it will be MCU canon. James loves teasing all the Marvel fans on Twitter with tidbits of information, and this special is no exception.
He clarified that like the Star Wars Holiday Special, which he “loved as a kid,” the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special would not be a series to miss. By April 2021, James even revealed, “Just finished the first cut of Episode 1 and I love it so much. People are not prepared for this behemoth.” So while we’ve been missing our Guardians of the Galaxy content, Thor: Love and Thunder is a good reminder that there’s plenty to come.