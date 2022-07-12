There Are at Least Two More 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Stories to Tell

Luckily for us, Marvel Studios has confirmed that it’s set to release on May 5, 2023. Not only that, but since it’s been in the works for so long (literally since before 2017 when Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 came out), we’ve learned a lot about it throughout the years.

On the GotG 2 red carpet, James Gunn revealed to Variety, “It’s going to continue the story of the Guardians. I think it’s going to do it in a big way. We’ll probably do an epic conclusion of who the Guardians are and why they were brought together and I can’t wait to tell that story to the people.”