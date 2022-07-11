The Biggest Cameos in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.
There were some fun celebrity cameos sprinkled in the goat-screaming, colorful chaos that was Thor: Love and Thunder. Did you spot them? Keep reading for our list of the biggest cameos we caught in the new Marvel flick!
Matt Damon
Matt Damon reprised his role as Fake Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder. The famous actor made his first Marvel cameo when he played the Fake!Loki in a stage play during the events of Thor: Ragnarok.
It looks like the same stage company that adapted the events of Thor: The Dark World for the stage returned to New Asgard for their take on Thor: Ragnarok!
Luke Hemsworth
Yes, that is Chris Hemsworth's brother Luke playing Fake Thor in the New Asgard play during the events of Thor: Love and Thunder! Like Matt Damon, Chris initially appeared in the fake Thor: The Dark World stage play that the real Loki commissioned during Thor: Ragnarok.
So who do you think plays the better Thor: Chris or Luke?
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy made her first Marvel cameo parodying the villainous Hela (played with aplomb in Thor: Ragnarok by Cate Blanchett) in the New Asgard stage play.
Although it's hard to top Cate's chilling take on the downright scary Marvel villain, Melissa did a (hilarious) spot-on impression!
Sam Neill
Did you know that Jurassic Park star Sam Neill played fake Odin in Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder? His fake death in the new Asgard play actually foreshadowed Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) going to Valhalla after she died!
Chris Hemsworth's daughter, India
As Distractify previously reported, Chris Hemsworth's daughter India played Love, the daughter of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Now go back and rewatch the ending scene of Thor: Love and Thunder with that adorably cute context in mind!
Chris Hemsworth's twin sons
Thor: Love and Thunder truly was a family affair! Chris's twin sons Tristan and Sasha also cameoed in the film. One of them played the young Thor in the flashback scene that depicted Thor running through a field as he grew older and older.
Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth's real wife Elsa Pataky also appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder! In yet another cute moment, Elsa appeared as the wolf woman Thor kisses passionately on top of a huge lady wolf under the full moon.
The children of three other 'Thor: Love and Thunder' cast members
Per Entertainment Weekly, the daughter of Thor: Love and Thunder's director Taika Waititi, Christian Bale's kids, and Natalie Portman's kids also made cameo appearances in the film!
Taika Waititi
Director Taika Waititi himself also cameoed in his own movie, reprising his role as the lovable Kronan warrior Korg. Just like Thor chose love, Korg chose Dwayne, in a lovable Kronan meet-cute moment.
There were even more cameos in 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'
As Time notes, Ben Falcone portrayed the play's stage manager, and Russell Crowe appeared as Zeus.
Meanwhile, returning Marvel characters including Jaime Alexander's Sif, Kat Dennings' Darcy, Stellan Skarsgård's Professor Erik Selvig, Idris Elba's Heimdall, and the Guardians of the Galaxy all appear in the film.
You can catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters now.