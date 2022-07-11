There's No Marvel Movie More Meme-Worthy Than Thor: Love and Thunder
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.
There are plenty of moments that have made Thor: Love and Thunder perfectly meme-worthy. In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) returns to face off against Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) in another classic Thor adventure.
Naturally there were plenty of comic hijinks along the way as Thor teams up with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend-turned-Mighty Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to take Gorr down for good.
Here are some of our favorite memes about the hilarious Marvel film.
The difference between the four 'Thor' films.
There has been a distinct tonal shift from the first two Thor films to the third and fourth, both capped with Taika Waititi's colorful visuals and signature sense of humor. This meme sums up the differences perfectly.
A meme review of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
Looking for a spoiler-free overview of Thor: Love and Thunder with no context? This out of context meme sums up the film perfectly.
The difference between 'Doctor Strange 2' and 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
Seriously, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was all darkness. The film lacks a necessary dose of screaming goats and love.
Poor, jealous Stormbreaker.
Can you blame Stormbreaker for being jealous when Thor keeps trying to get Mjolnir's attention? Stormbreaker's been nothing but a loyal, devoted weapon for the God of Thunder!
Zeus is a terrible boss.
When Thor appeals to his hero Zeus (Russell Crowe) for aid, Zeus shuts him down. Why worry about some Gorr when there's an orgy to plan? This meme draws a hilarious parallel to bad bosses offering pizza parties instead of raises in the real world.
Is this a 'Thor: Love and Thunder' plot hole?
The meme brings up a good point. How is Love (India Hemsworth) strong enough to lift Stormbreaker? Does Gorr also wish to imbue her with godly strength along with wishing her back to life?
Thor is a sensitive soul.
Thor had the most awkward run-in with an ex of all time — in the heat of battle, with his ex-girlfriend wielding his old hammer Mjolnir! Thor's feelings for Jane (and Mjolnir) quickly resurface, and the God of Thunder attempts to play it cool with disastrous results.
You have to admit that Gorr's shadow realm had that Snyder aesthetic.
Gorr's shadow realm was completely devoid of color and draped in darkness — kind of similar to the lighting aesthetic in the Snyder cut of Justice League!
The plot is important in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
Forget that flick scene of Thor in Omnipotent City — this fan appreciated the beauty that is Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie! Who can forget King Valkyrie's iconic Old Spice commercial?
Not exactly a meme, but still relatable (spoiler warning: goats!)
Sorry Jane — screaming goats were the best part of Thor: Love and Thunder.
Thor: Love and Thunder is now out in theaters.